Losing someone you love is very hard to deal with, and while it becomes easier as the days go by, there can never be going back. Some days are tough, but others are tougher than others, especially ones that remind you of your loss. In NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 10, “Blue Bayou,” the gaping chasm left by the death of his family widens for Gibbs as Christmas comes around and finds him alone. According to the logline below for the December 16 episode, Gibbs' days pre-NIS will be revisited. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, which features Gibbs finding unlikely company in his landlady.

“As Leroy Jethro Gibbs prepares for his first Christmas without his wife and daughter, flashbacks reveal the unlikely journey that led to his first day on the job as a special agent at NIS’ Camp Pendleton office working with Mike Franks and Lala.”

Gibbs Longs for the Past in ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 1, Episode 10.

The video above, with Linda Ronstadt’s rendition of “Blue Bayou,” reveals that Gibbs has been dealing with loneliness since he lost his family. His free time is spent watching TV or playing jigsaw puzzles with his landlady. While those are perfectly good ways to spend time, they are not ideal for someone like Gibbs.

For one, Gibbs’ landlady is not the most friendly person, as previewed in this “One Flew Over” sneak peek. Gibbs has gotten used to her antics and even when they get into a heated argument while working on one puzzle, they can reconcile and get on with the task. But what do they do when they’ve solved a pretty huge puzzle and there is still a lot of time left? Well, of course, they start another one. It would be comical if it weren’t so sad. Meanwhile, the past is also revisited, and “Blue Bayou” previews Gibbs’ unstable life before NIS. Austin Stowell teased a particular flashback scene to TV Insider, saying,

"You’re going to see why he was fighting in the bar the night before he started at NIS. What hair trigger sends him into fight or flight? We see a pattern: It’s the women in his life who he is trying to protect. They keep disappearing on him. We were doing fight scenes that were pushing me to my limits. I’m looking down at what is probably a broken hand right now. So if that doesn’t tell you what might be coming in this episode..."

Tune in to CBS on Monday, December 16, to watch “Blue Bayou,” written by EPs David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal, and Brendan Fehily. John Terlesky directed the episode. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

