Michael Franks (Kyle Schmid) is a walking ball of complex life experiences. NCIS: Origins has been doing a great job of filling in gaps from the character's past, revealing that he was drafted for the Vietnam War, and despite his brother's attempts to save him from it, Franks remained adamant. What happened? NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 13, "Monsoon," revisits Franks' past as he reflects on war when the team investigates the case of a murdered veteran. The logline below for the February 10 episode previews the case that brings up much for Franks. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, which reveals his struggles working on the case.

"The team investigates the brutal murder of a veteran who fell on hard times after serving in Vietnam, leading Franks to reflect on his own struggles following the war. Also, Gibbs considers a new path forward."

What Happened to Franks in Vietnam?

When the video above begins, Lala (Mariel Molino) and Franks are at a crime scene where someone has been murdered. "Has Franks ever talked to you about Vietnam?" Gibbs (Austin Stowell) asks Lala back at the office. Footage shows Young Franks lying down in what appears to be a warzone. He's dressed in military regalia in tropical vegetation. "What we saw over there shouldn't get buried," he says. "Yeah, but nobody wants to hear it," he adds, teasing some buried trauma for the character. Tables turn in this episode when Gibbs becomes the one to stop people from getting physical and crossing lines. The final shot in the video is Franks lost in thought with a cigarette in his fingers.

This visit to the past is vital in showing how the bond between Gibbs and Franks formed. They have shared experiences, and they see a version of themselves in each other. "When we see these flashbacks, we’ll start to understand better the birth of their bond and the complications. And so I think these moments that we’re getting, of them bonding along the way, will have a deeper meaning deeper as we move forward as well," executive producer Gina Lucita Monreal told TV Insider. Gibbs and Franks' relationship will be built on these moments where they have to give a part of themselves in over to receive.

Tune in to CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, February 10, to watch the episode written by Lucita Monreal and directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.