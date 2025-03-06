The last time a new episode of NCIS: Origins was on February 10. In Episode 13, "Monsoon," the team investigated the brutal murder of a veteran who fell on hard times after serving in Vietnam, leading Franks (Kyle Schmid) to reflect on his own struggles following the war. Also, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) considered a new path forward. CBS has set a return date for new episodes as Season 1 continues on the network. NCIS: Origins will begin airing new episodes on Monday, March 24 after a five-week hiatus. The news comes fresh off a renewal with the show expected to return for Season 2 in the 2025/2026 TV season. The show has performed well for the network, averaging 9.2 million viewers and marking an increase from the now-cancelled NCIS: Hawai'i.

NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by NCIS alum Mark Harmon who originated the character. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks. Other cast members include Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Benard Randolf). The show is executive produced by David J. North, Gina Lucita Monreal, Mark Harmon and Sean Harmon.

CBS Renews Some Shows and Cancels Others

Image via CBS

The network decided which shows will return for the next season. Tracker (18m), Matlock (13m), Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (12.9m), Elsbeth (11m), Ghosts (11m), Fire Country (10.6m), NCIS (10.4m), and NCIS: Sydney (7m) will be back with new seasons. Ghosts was renewed for two seasons, keeping it on the air until the 2026/2027 TV season while FBI was renewed for three seasons in 2024. They will be joined by Sheriff Country and Boston Blue, two spinoffs from popular CBS shows. Morena Baccarin reprises her character Mickey for Sheriff Country while Donnie Walhberg reprises Danny Reagan from Blue Bloods in Boston Blue. Unfortunately, both FBI spinoffs were cancelled, with FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International not expected to return to the network next season. However, another spinoff, FBI: CIA, is being developed.

Tune in to CBS on Monday, March 24 at 10 p.m. to catch new episodes of NCIS: Origins. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.