The cases handled by NIS have taken them to different places, but this next one takes the cake. In NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 8, "Sick as Our Secrets," the team tries to save a priest's life when a Navy priest is murdered, but he seems to have been mistakenly killed. Typically, priests save people's lives, but a confession has unintended consequences this time. The logline for the December 2 episodes previews this peculiar case and teases some more Gibbs/Randy dynamics as Randy teaches the fresh agent another aspect of the job. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode in a promo video that finds the team trying to catch a killer before they succeed.

"Gibbs and the team investigate the case of a Navy priest who was killed in the confessional booth and may have been targeted by mistake. Meanwhile, Randy shows Gibbs the ropes of working a protective detail while struggling with a personal situation."

NIS Protects a Priest in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1, Episode 8.

The video above reveals that a case of mistaken identity led to the death of a Navy priest who was not the target. Gibbs learns that the killer confessed to another priest and must have later thought he had made a mistake, so he decided to kill the priest. The problem is that he killed someone and killed the wrong priest. The biggest problem is that he is still looking to kill the one he confessed to. "You're not gonna be safe until we get this guy," Randy tells the priest.

Randy and Gibbs are tasked with keeping the priest safe until the killer is found, but the promo video teases a turning of tables when he finds them. When Randy and the killer come face to face, a fight to save the priest and his own life ensues. This team-up between Randy and Gibbs is another excellent opportunity for Gibbs to learn something new: how to keep someone safe. The episode will also deal with something personal about Randy.

"Sick as Our Secrets," written by Stephen Day and Daniel J. Egbert and directed by Ed Ornelas, airs on CBS on Monday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET. What secret did the killer confess? What is the personal issue Randy is dealing with? Tune in to find out. The episode and other episodes of NCIS: Origins Season 1 will be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after the episode airs.

