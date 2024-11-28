Randy, like most NCIS: Origins characters, is a bit of a mystery. Apart from being Gibbs' lead trainer and father to twins, nothing much about him or his past is known. The mystery will lessen in NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 8, "Sick as Our Secrets," when the character takes center stage during an investigation into the murder of a priest. The logline for the December 2 episode teases this case and something personal for Randy. CBS released some sneak peeks from the episode that find Randy struggling with the past, which is connected to the murder of Gibbs's family while the team tries to solve multiple mysteries.

"Gibbs and the team investigate the case of a Navy priest who was killed in the confessional booth and may have been targeted by mistake. Meanwhile, Randy shows Gibbs the ropes of working a protective detail while struggling with a personal situation."

The video below features several scenes with Randy as the central focus. The team is dealing with the murder of a Navy priest who they are convinced was murdered mistakenly. The killer seems to be circling back to other priests to find the one they confessed to and kill them, so the team does a protective detail to keep the other priests safe before the culprit is apprehended. This presents an opportunity for Gibbs to learn some NIS work, and Randy takes the lead.

'NCIS: Origins' Dives Into Randy's Past in Season 1, Episode 8

The sneak peeks reveal that Randy still struggles with the death of Gibbs' family and the agents who died. He was on the investigating team after the murders occurred, and one scene shows him nine months prior, cleaning up after the investigation was done. He finds a shoe belonging to Gibbs' late daughter, undoubtedly reminding him of his children. Since that happened, he has developed some anxiety and is trying to quit smoking as a coping mechanism.

The sneak peeks also reveal that Randy is a lapsed Catholic. While this is a lot, there seems to be something secret Randy is struggling with. A conversation between him and Gibbs induces some anxiety as he talks about a new agent who died during the tragedy. As teased by the episode's title, there seems to be something no one knows about him that is eating Randy up.

