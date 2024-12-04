The next case takes NCIS: Origins out of the country as the team hunts down a perp who runs away to Mexico. This departure from the US is significant since Mexico holds a special place in Gibbs' heart, and not for the right reasons. In NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 9, "Vivo o Muerto," Gibbs is forced to confront his demons once again when the case reminds him of a past he wants to forget. Still, there is another reason he might be extra vigilant as the team stages an undercover operation. CBS released a promo video that offers a sneak peek into the episode.

The video below previews several facts in the case and reveals that the team is searching for a missing girl. "They were headed to a club in Tijuana," Randy reveals. We need to get down there," Lala responds. Indeed, they head down to Mexico with a plan. "I draw their attention outside; you call it when you move inside," Lala's voice previews a truncated version of the plan, with the video previewing some scenes from the episode.

Is 'NCIS: Origins' About to Begin Telling the Story Never Told in Season 1, Episode 9?

Mexico will bring up complicated feelings for Gibbs since it is where the man who killed his family is suspected to have run to hide. Despite their best efforts at tracking him down, the NIS has remained unsuccessful, and being down here must undoubtedly remind the team and Gibbs of this failure. However, the video teases another layer of Gibbs' predicament when he remains adamant that he won't move from his position and lose his eyes on Lala. As their sniper, he is their quick help if things take a turn and go south.

Executive producers David J North and Gina Lucita Monreal revealed the reason behind NCIS: Origins is largely tied to the story that Gibbs never told and concerns Lala. "[In Alaska] He’s reflecting on his life, and I think this is a moment where he’s feeling like he doesn’t want to be gone and not put pen to paper, not take this story with him," North previously told TV Line. "The story [Gibbs is telling] is largely about Lala,” he added.

There have been fleeting moments between the characters that could have been interpreted as romantic, but nothing explicit has happened yet. “We’ve seen a spark, but I wouldn’t say it’s romantic thus far. I think these sparks that are happening as of right now stem from tension and essentially frustration," Mariel Molino said early in the season. If these "sparks" are romantic, Gibbs standing his ground in Mexico is about to kindle the fire.

"Vivo o Muerto" airs on CBS on Tuesday, December 10. You can catch up with Season 1 on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins Release Date October 14, 2024 Cast Mark Harmon , Austin Stowell , Robert Taylor , Patrick Fischler , Kyle Schmid , Diany Rodriguez , Tyla Abercrumbie , Mariel Molino Seasons 1

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+