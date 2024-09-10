Get ready to dive back into the world of NCIS like never before with NCIS: Origins. CBS has officially announced that the highly anticipated prequel series will premiere on Monday, October 14 from 9:00-11:00 PM ET/PT. The new series takes viewers back to 1991, introducing us to a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, as he embarks on his career as a special agent with NCIS at Camp Pendleton. Narrated by the original Gibbs himself, Mark Harmon, NCIS: Origins will take fans on a nostalgic journey through the origins of one of TV’s most beloved characters.

The two-hour premiere episode, titled "Enter Sandman," will introduce us to Gibbs as he finds his place within a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks, played by Kyle Schmid. Franks, a character familiar to fans of the original series, was a mentor to Gibbs in the main NCIS storyline, and NCIS: Origins will give viewers a chance to see how their relationship began. Franks was played by Muse Watson in the original series, and his guidance helped shape Gibbs into the agent and leader fans have come to love.

The series also stars Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan, and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland. Together, they form a team that faces the challenges of the early days of NCIS, navigating danger, politics, and personal trials.

What Else Will NCIS: Origins Explore?

Close

A key focus of the series will be exploring Gibbs’s backstory, particularly his relationship with his father, Jackson Gibbs, portrayed by Robert Taylor. Jackson’s role in the show will address a potential plot hole from the original series, where it was implied that Gibbs and his father hadn’t seen each other for years following the deaths of Gibbs’s wife and daughter. Co-showrunner David North previously reassured fans that they have found a way to work within the established canon while making Jackson a crucial influence in Gibbs’s life.

In addition to exploring the younger Gibbs’s early days, NCIS: Origins will offer fans a deeper understanding of the characters and events that shaped the original NCIS series. With familiar faces played by new actors and a fresh narrative to uncover, this prequel is set to capture the essence of the flagship show while offering new insights into Gibbs’s past.

Don’t miss the premiere of NCIS: Origins on October 14, streaming the following day on Paramount+. Fans of the original series will not want to miss this exciting look into the early days of NCIS and the story behind Gibbs’s rise to prominence.