Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) will continue to learn how to hone his instincts at NIS. CBS has renewed NCIS: Origins for Season 2, set to premiere in the 2025/2026 TV season. This renewal is one of the nine made at the network, with flagship series NCIS and the Australia set spinoff NCIS: Sydney also being renewed for one additional season. NCIS: Origins has continued to deliver stellar ratings for CBS, delivering 9.2 million viewers, with streaming alone up +72% year over year from the now-canceled NCIS: Hawai'i. Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, lauded these renewals, saying:

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers. These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

'NCIS: Origins' Team Is Ready to Explore More of These Characters