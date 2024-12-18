NCIS has been running since 2003 and the crime drama has birthed a franchise with many thriving and beloved spin-offs set in various other locations. NCIS: Origins is one of its most recent iterations, with the prequel series in its first season and chronicling the early years of one of NCIS' most beloved characters. The series follows the burgeoning career of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, during his time at the Naval Investigative Service (NIS) operating out of Camp Pendleton, before he became part of the NCIS we have all come to love today. With ten episodes of the first season already aired, the network show has taken a festive break, with new episodes returning on Monday, January 27, 2025, on CBS. So, what does the future hold for NCIS: Origins? Co-showrunner David J. North offers some insight.

NCIS: Origins operates in a sphere of influence that is saturated with many crime dramas. However, its focus on the background of Austin Stowell's Gibbs, a fan favorite character of an already established show, helps the prequel series' prospects massively. For instance, this year's finale episode offered insight into how Gibbs made it into NCIS in the first place. Speaking with TV Line in a recent interview, North offers an optimistic update regarding the chances for the show's potential renewal for a second season. "We’re really proud of what we’re making," North said. "And the goal is always, obviously, to get as many eyes on it as possible. I know that we’re doing well on Paramount+; after we air, the following day we’re always in the Top 10."

North, who runs the show alongside Gina Lucita Monreal, goes on to confirm that the networks are in it for the long run, boosting hopes for a second season. The co-showrunner adds:

"I do know that CBS and Paramount are in it for the long haul, so we just try to keep our heads down and write as good of material as possible. And this cast, they’re fantastic, they really are. I think we have something special here, and I hope everybody comes on board."

Will This Romance Get the Time It Needs to Breathe?

Close

North's optimism is not founded on weak soil by any chance. NCIS: Origins has, since its premiere, put up strong viewership numbers which seem to give credence to why the networks are in it for the long haul. Should a second season and possibly, future seasons become reality, there are many stories the prequel series can flesh out, including the relationship between Lala (Mariel Molino) and Gibbs. Speaking in a previous interview regarding the romantic prospects between the pair, co-showrunner North explains that despite there being clear chemistry between them, it won't all be smooth sailing. He said at the time:

"I think sometimes we meet people at different times in our lives and the timing isn’t right, and that’s certainly the case with Lala and Gibbs, but there’s a magnetic pole between them. As far as the story of her, everyone’s just going to have to stay tuned. I will say that by the end of the season they’ll know much more."

NCIS: Origins returns on CBS on Monday, January 27, 2025. Previous episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved NCIS: Origins Set in 1991, NCIS: Origins explores the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a new agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. The series delves into Gibbs' formative years under the mentorship of Special Agent Mike Franks. The prequel provides insights into Gibbs' background following the tragic loss of his wife and daughter. Release Date October 14, 2024 Cast Mark Harmon , Austin Stowell , Robert Taylor , Patrick Fischler , Kyle Schmid , Diany Rodriguez , Tyla Abercrumbie , Mariel Molino Seasons 1 Character(s) Narrator , Leroy Jethro Gibbs , Jackson Gibbs , Cliff Walker , NIS Special Agent Mike Franks , NIS Special Agent Vera Strickland , Mary Jo Sullivan , NIS Special Agent Lourdes Dominguez

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+