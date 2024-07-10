The Big Picture Fans eagerly await the release of NCIS: Origins to see Gibbs in a new light with romantic partner Special Agent Lala Dominguez.

The prequel series will showcase Gibbs' early investigative career in the nineties, shedding light on his time with a new squad.

NCIS: Origins promises a compelling love story between Gibbs and Lala, adding a fresh dynamic to the familiar NCIS franchise.

NCIS: Origins’ release is getting nearer by the day, and fans cannot wait to see another side of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the highly anticipated prequel series. This promising show will not only focus on his early career but also on his new romantic partner, Special Agent Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino), whom viewers can now get a glimpse of in set photos she recently shared on Instagram (via ScreenRant).

In the image, Molino offers her full look as Agent Lala, though she avoided adding any details that might be too spoilery. Filming is already in progress for the series with a release date expected for this fall. As a prequel to the original NCIS series, NCIS: Origins is the sixth installment in the entire franchise, focusing on Gibbs's early investigative career. After Mark Harmon played the character for almost two decades, Austin Stowell was cast as young Gibbs for the upcoming spin-off.

NCIS: Origins, set in the nineties, will highlight Gibbs' being a member of Mike Franks' rag-tag team at Camp Pendleton during his early days at the agency. Besides Vera Strickland, the rest of the squad will include a couple of new faces that have never been mentioned in the main NCIS series, including Gibbs' new love interest.

'NCIS: Origins' Will Be A Compelling Love Story

Image via Mariel Molino

Although Lala is one of the fresh faces in NCIS: Origins, she is described as "a former Marine who navigates her 1990s male-dominated field with a steely resolve and a dark sense of humor," according to the initial series’ report. Not to mention, she is one of the several "strong and capable" female characters that the NCIS franchise has a history of featuring. However, unlike Caitlin Todd or Ziva David, it is already confirmed that Lala will have a romantic affair with Gibbs. Keep in mind that Gibbs, who got married three times following his family’s murder, has had a few love interests on the show, but Lala comes at a unique time in his life, prompting even more anticipation for what will go down between them.

NCIS: Origins will arrive this Fall, while the original NCIS is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

NCIS Release Date September 23, 2003 Cast Mark Harmon , sean murray , Wilmer Valderrama , david mccallum , Rocky Carroll , Brian Dietzen Seasons 22

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+