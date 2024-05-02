The Big Picture Fans of NCIS can look forward to NCIS: Origins, showcasing a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his early days as a special agent.

Teaser clip hints at Gibbs' beginnings alongside his mentor, Mike Franks, and introduces a new character, Special Agent Lala Dominguez.

Mark Harmon bid farewell to his iconic role as Gibbs after 18 years, with NCIS continuing into its 21st season with a new cast.

There’s nothing audiences love more than a good ol’ prequel, as proven by shows like Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 and Young Sheldon, and now it’s time for fans of NCIS to get their very own origin story. This fall, CBS will drop a brand new series titled, NCIS: Origins, which will follow the now-retired Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) back in his early days before he’d grow into the special agent audiences became obsessed with for nearly two decades. A new teaser proves that the end was just the beginning and welcomes in the first chapter of Gibbs’ life as a man of the law.

The short but sweet clip picks up with where we last saw Gibbs - enjoying a nice day out on the lake with his fishing pole in hand, hoping to catch a monster. And, that’s precisely where the teaser leaves us - pumped full of nostalgia but hanging on for the next look that will hopefully feature more information about the series or, at the very least, a look at Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

In NCIS: Origins, audiences will meet the up-and-coming agent as he gets a fresh start as a special agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. This won’t be the Gibbs that we’re used to seeing as the greenhorn will be cutting his teeth and learning the ropes alongside his mentor, Mike Franks, whose youthful version will be played by Kyle Schmid. Along with career and crime, the tale will also be one filled with romance when Gibbs lays his eyes on Mariel Molino’s Special Agent Lala Dominguez. The ex-marine will be out to show the boys surrounding her in the male-dominated profession that she’s just as - if not tougher - than they are and that she’s willing to go the extra mile to prove it.

Mark Harmon’s Grand Goodbye

After a whopping 18 years as one of the leading stars of NCIS, Mark Harmon bid the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs adieu during the show’s 19th season back in 2021. Prior to his departure, rumors swirled that his character would simply appear in a lighter capacity than he had in previous seasons but after just four episodes, Harmon hung up his hat, with the series writing his character off into retirement in Alaska. Still, the long-running show carries on, now in its 21st season with stars including Gary Cole (Office Space), Wilmer Valderrama (That ’70s Show), Katrina Law (Arrow), and more.

As of right now, NCIS: Origins hasn’t set a release date but stay tuned to Collider for more information.