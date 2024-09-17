NCIS: Origins aims to peel back the layers of the man and the legend behind Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Following a young Gibbs just when he joins NCIS, the show finds him at the intersection of two defining moments in his life. It charts his rise through the ranks to make the man viewers meet on NCIS, who communicates much without uttering a word. NCIS: Origins brings together a talented cast to round out the world of Gibbs. CBS has released the trailer for the upcoming season, which sets the stage for the story and introduces new characters. The official series description reads:

"NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks."

Gibbs Tells His Story In 'NCIS: Origins'

The trailer starts on a dark note. Gibbs sits in the dark in his bedroom, dripping with sweat and with bloody knuckles. "He failed his psych eval. That is the definition of crazy," a voice says in a voice-over as scenes flash through the screen. One of the most defining moments of Gibbs' life is when his young family was murdered. Flashbacks show him, his wife, and his daughter spending some quality time together. "If my wife and daughter were murdered, I would be crazy too," the voice concludes.

It switches gears as Gibbs arrives at Camp Pendleton. Randy and Mary Jo warmly welcome him. "If you need anything, I'm here," Randy offers. They seem aware of Gibbs' history and thus extend more kindness than usual. Gibbs meets Franks, who, by his demeanor, appears to be a no-nonsense person. "No matter how much you try or how far you go, you can't leave all behind," the familiar voice of older Gibbs previews his story. Gibbs gets down to business and meets his squad leader, Lala. The team dives into cases while Gibbs tries to fight the demons that keep him awake at night. There are numerous challenges, but he rises above them all and finds connections with team members. "This is a story I don't tell," Gibbs' narration concludes.

Austin Stowell leads the cast as Young Gibbs, with narration from Mark Harmon from the flagship series. He is joined by Mariel Molino as Cecilia "Lala" Dominguez, Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Tyler Abercrumbie as Mary Jo Hayes, Diany Rodriguez as Vera Strickland, and Caleb Foote as Bernard "Randy" Randolf.

NCIS: Origins premieres on Monday, Oct. 14 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS after the Season 22 premiere of NCIS.