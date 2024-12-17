New episodes of NCIS: Origins will start airing on Monday, January 27, 2025, on CBS, and we have a few ideas of what’s ahead thanks to co-showrunner David J. North’s recent conversation with TV Insider. North created the prequel series alongside Gina Lucita Monreal and both of them also serve as executive producers. Naturally, with the show coming to a brief end for the year last night, the EP gave a few hints about what’s next for the characters, starting with the no-nonsense Vera (Diany Rodriguez).

While the year’s finale provided viewers with the answer to how Gibbs (Austin Stowell) became part of NCIS, the episode also ended with an epic cliffhanger as the camera zoomed in on two shredded pieces of paper: “They labeled Operation Sundown ‘a catastrophic mishandling of'” and “That Boyd, AKA Bugs, had worked closely with a second sniper.” Given Boyd’s involvement, we can expect to see more of Vera when NCIS: Origins resumes as North shared:

“Vera is going to be an integral part of this and getting into the mind of Bugs and what made him tick is really going to be a crucial part in us finding out who else was involved.”

When asked if there’s anything to expect between Vera and Franks (Kyle Schmid) in the new NCIS: Origins episodes, given their history, the showrunner touched on the work in which the duo will be involved:

“Like in Episode 5, we’ll see more of Vera’s passion project, which is her pilot profiling program. Bugs Boyd is one of the criminals she’s profiling and as secrets begin to be unearthed, Franks will find himself pulled back into a case he wishes would’ve remained closed forever.”

What More Should Fans Expect When ‘NCIS: Origins’ Returns?

Besides Vera and Franks, there’s a lot ahead for Gibbs, but unfortunately, North couldn’t divulge much and urged fans to be patient till NCIS: Origins returns in January. He then said:

“When we come back from our break, it’s going to be a runaway train to the end. Obviously, we’ve left on a big cliffhanger and revealing that Bugs wasn’t working alone. Gibbs and Lala (Mariel Molino) still have a lot to be worked out, and you’ll be seeing in coming episodes that there’s going to be a huge change to Franks and his personal life.”

NCIS: Origins returns on CBS on Monday, January 27, 2025. Previous episodes are available to stream on Paramount+

