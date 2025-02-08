Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'NCIS: Origins' Episode 12.

When NCIS: Origins was first announced, it was marketed as a prequel story featuring Leroy Jethro Gibbs — the face of the NCIS franchise. Mark Harmon played the role of Gibbs from 2003 — when JAG had its backdoor pilot for NCIS — to 2021 when he exited in NCIS Season 19. Longtime fans were sad to see the beloved character leave, and all hope seemed lost for his potential return. But NCIS: Origins not only features the return of Harmon's Gibbs in narration but also a quick appearance in the series premiere. As the show recounts the early days of Gibbs (played by Austin Stowell) at NIS, NCIS: Origins established the story would also focus on Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino) — an original character that the older Gibbs seems haunted by.

Throughout NCIS: Origins so far, the show has focused on Gibbs' connections to the rest of his NIS team. It may not be what audiences expected, but watching their stories helps inform the person Gibbs will become by the time fans see him in NCIS. With the inclusion of Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) in NCIS: Origins, the show explores how the fan-favorite duo became such close friends. Franks' backstory being revealed in NCIS: Origins Episode 11 gave longtime fans something they've been waiting to learn throughout NCIS. By having these character-focused episodes on people besides Gibbs, it shows what attributes and lessons Gibbs learns from them and applies to his life. But not every single character in NCIS: Origins needs to have this treatment, and Episode 12 is proof of that.

'NCIS: Origins' Episode 12 Fails To Give Gibbs the Spotlight