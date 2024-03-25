The Big Picture Fans miss Abby Sciuto from NCIS, and a potential spinoff with Pauley Perrette is not ruled out.

NCIS is a great team effort, but one cannot forget a vital team member, Abby Sciuto. For years, she impressed fans with her atypical presentation, but behind that was an intelligent forensic scientist who was the team's beating heart for over a decade. Of late, the NCIS franchise has seen the bloom of several spinoffs, from ones set in different cities and countries to some focused on characters. The two latest offshoots are character-centric, with NCIS: Origins focused on Young Gibbs and an unnamed Tiva spinoff. Since Pauley Perrette left NCIS, fans have missed her wit, and it is only natural that they would consider her for a spinoff. CBS Studios President David Stapf and CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach talked to Deadline about the potential for an Abby spinoff and if that would fit in well with the current roster of NCIS shows.

Here's what Stapf had to say about the idea of a potential Abby NCIS return or spinoff:

"Not a bad idea. We haven’t talked about it or thought about it. We love Pauley, and she’s always welcome in any of the NCIS franchise, but it hasn’t come to us from the writers and/or from her. I kind of was kidding when I said, it’s not a bad idea but it’s genuinely not a bad idea, she was a beloved character."

The logistics of Pauley's return to NCIS would be tough given several issues. For one, she said she was never returning to the franchise after the behind-the-scenes developments with her co-star Mark Harmon. Harmon has since left the series, which makes the return a bit feasible. A spinoff seems like the better idea since it's almost guaranteed they would never work together. Mark Harmon is currently set to narrate NCIS: Origins, which follows a Young Gibbs as he joins NCIS. There has been no confirmation if Harmon will appear in person. If an Abby spinoff were to be greenlit, it couldn't also possibly be set in the 1990s. The only remaining issue would be Pauley's announcement that she had retired from acting, which might explain why neither Pauley nor CBS have thought of a spinoff.

CBS Has Not Closed the Door On More NCIS Shows

Stapf and Resinbach addressed the fact that the NCIS franchise is the largest one on TV and if they are done with more shows from the universe with five shows in different stages of a series development cycle. "Not necessarily. It will come down to the individual shows that we develop. I think if there’s the right timing and fit within the universe, then it doesn’t have to be limited to five," said Stapf. Resinbach added, "We are always asking and challenging not only the writers who are pitching to us but ourselves, why now? Why does it need to exist, what feels fresh?"

Pauley Perrette played Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons before leaving NCIS and announcing her retirement from acting in 2020.