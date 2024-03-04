The Big Picture Austin Stowell has been cast as Young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the prequel series NCIS: Origins for the 2024-2025 TV season.

The prequel series was the brainchild of Mark Harmon and his son Sean, who both played the role in the original series.

Paramount+ also ordered a new series focused on Tony and Ziva, expanding the NCIS franchise.

The search for the actor to portray Young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in the upcoming NCIS offshoot, NCIS: Origins has ended with Austin Stowell being cast in the role. The news comes several weeks after CBS ordered NCIS: Origins, a prequel focused on the character of Gibbs, straight-to-series. As of right now, NCIS: Origins is set for the 2024-2025 television season. The prequel is a family affair, being the brainchild of Harmon who has portrayed the character on the flagship series, and his son Sean Harmon who portrayed a Young Gibbs in flashbacks on the original series.

Sean Harmon was the originator of the idea after playing the young version of the character for several episodes. He and his father approached the network with the concept for a prequel that would begin in 1991, years before the events of NCIS. In the new series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a tough team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Muse Watson). Mark Hamon is set to narrate NCIS: Origins.

“The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself,” Sean Harmon said. “I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David, and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character.”

Gibbs Isn't the Only 'NCIS' Character Returning to TV

This news comes on the heels of another development in the NCIS-verse where Paramount+ has ordered a new series focused on Tony and Ziva who are now living in Paris with their daughter. The NCIS franchise is now seven shows strong with multiple shows in different stages of a series life cycle. The Harmons will serve as Executive Producers on Origins alongside David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal who are co-writing the premiere episode and serving as co-showrunners.

Stowell’s TV credits include Catch-22, A Friend of the Family, Public Morals, and the upcoming Three Women. In features, he has been seen in Battle of the Sexes, Bridge of Spies, Whiplash, Swallow, the Fantasy Island horror reboot as well as The Hating Game romantic comedy opposite Lucy Hale, which he also executive produced.

