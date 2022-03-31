Crime drama fans rejoice, NCIS’s rule over prime-time television is continuing for at least another year. Today CBS has officially announced that all three shows currently airing in the NCIS franchise have received renewals. NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i will all be returning for the 2022-2023 broadcast season on CBS for their twentieth, fourteenth, and second seasons respectively.

Season 20 of NCIS will begin airing in the fall of 2022 as it continues to be the #1 broadcast series. The flagship show has followed a team of naval crime investigators in Washington D.C. since its premiere in 2003. The series, which itself is a spin-off of JAG, has spawned three spin-offs, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: New Orleans, which ended in 2021, with a fourth on its way. NCIS: Sydney is coming to Australian viewers for Network 10 and Paramount+ Australia in 2023.

NCIS being renewed is not a shock as its popularity with viewers cemented it as this season’s #1 broadcast series and brought in over eleven million for the network. Additionally, according to CBS, season 19 created over “95.8 billion potential social media impressions.” NCIS stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, David McCallum, Rocky Carroll, and Gary Cole.

NCIS: Hawai’i follows the franchise's first female team leader as she leads a Pearl Harbor-based team of naval criminal investigators. The show getting renewed is also not a huge surprise. In its freshmen season, it has been averaging over eight million viewers on its Monday at 10:00 PM time slot, making it tied for #1 new drama. The series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan.

NCIS: Los Angeles follows another team of naval criminal investigators, this time operating on the streets of LA. Once again, it should not be a surprise to see this show getting renewed. The series has been averaging over seven million viewers on its incredibly competitive time slot of Sunday at 10:00 PM. Additionally, the show is about to hit the milestone of 300 episodes on Sunday, May 8. The series stars Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney.

On the announcement of the three shows’ renewal, Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said:

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan-favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years. With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai'i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i are joining Survivor, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, Young Sheldon, and others on the list of CBS shows to get renewed, with even more said to be on the way.

