NCIS fans, get ready to dive back into the world of naval crime and beloved characters with an exciting new venture. NCIS veterans Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly are teaming up to host Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch, a new weekly video podcast on Spotify. Launching on Tuesday, June 4, this podcast is set to offer fans a nostalgic journey through some of the most iconic episodes of NCIS, with de Pablo and Weatherly leading the way.

Cote de Pablo is best known for her role as Special Agent Ziva David, a former Mossad officer turned NCIS agent. Ziva is renowned for her incredible combat skills, intelligence, and complex character arc, which captivated audiences from her introduction in Season 3 until her departure in Season 11. De Pablo's portrayal of Ziva brought depth and a unique dynamic to the NCIS team, making her one of the most beloved characters in the show's history.

Michael Weatherly, on the other hand, played the charming and quick-witted Special Agent Tony DiNozzo. A former homicide detective, Tony's character evolved over the years from a flirtatious prankster to a dedicated and skilled investigator. Weatherly's charismatic performance and on-screen chemistry with de Pablo’s Ziva created one of TV's most memorable will-they-won’t-they relationships, affectionately known as "Tiva" by fans.

What is the New 'NCIS' Podcast About?

In Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch, de Pablo and Weatherly will revisit iconic NCIS episodes, bringing along special guests for each episode to enhance the experience. These guests will include former franchise cast members and notable guest stars such as Sean Murray, Sasha Alexander, Eric Christian Olsen, and Jon Cryer. Together, they will reminisce about the show's significant impact on television and pop culture, sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and moments from the making of the series.

The podcast also serves as a lead-up to the much-anticipated NCIS spinoff series, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, produced by CBS Studios for Paramount+. In this new series, fans will see de Pablo and Weatherly reprise their roles as the spinoff promises to further explore the personal and professional lives of these beloved characters, exploring their journey after leaving NCIS and navigating new challenges together.

Starting June 4, NCIS enthusiasts can tune into Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch on Spotify for a weekly dose of nostalgia, humour, and insider knowledge from the stars who brought these characters to life. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the series, this podcast is the perfect way to celebrate and revisit the enduring legacy of NCIS.

