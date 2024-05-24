The Big Picture NCIS is getting shuffled around on Netflix, with some seasons leaving the streamer and others getting added.

Netflix to keep seasons 12-17, lose 1-11, gain 16-17. Paramount+ currently has seasons 1-11, and 18-21.

The shuffle will take place on June 30, 2024.

For fans of the long-running crime procedural NCIS, the streaming landscape is about to change for the worse. Originally, it was expected that NCIS would be leaving Netflix entirely by the end of June 2024. However, in a surprising twist, Netflix will not only retain some seasons but also add new ones, albeit with a significant caveat: the removal of most of the early seasons. NCIS, currently airing its 21st season on CBS, has been a staple of crime drama since its debut in September 2003. The show has garnered a massive following over its two-decade run, captivating audiences with its blend of investigative intrigue and compelling characters.

Throughout the 2010s, Netflix was the go-to streaming service for fans to catch up on new seasons right before the latest one premiered. However, this pattern halted in 2018, leaving fans without updates on Netflix. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that NCIS would exit Netflix by the end of June 2024. Fans braced for the loss, expecting to bid farewell to the series on their favorite streaming platform. However, in a surprising turn of events, Netflix has announced a partial retention and expansion of the series' catalogue, keeping NCIS on the platform, albeit in a reduced capacity. At the end of June, Netflix will remove seasons 1 through 11 of NCIS.

While this will be a significant loss, the platform will also gain seasons 16 and 17, from the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons. This means Netflix will hold onto seasons 12 to 17 moving forward, ensuring that fans still have access to a substantial portion of the series. While this news brings a mix of relief and disappointment, it’s a strategic move that highlights the series' enduring popularity. NCIS has consistently performed well on Netflix, regularly appearing in Nielsen's Top 10 lists. For instance, it was the fifth most popular show from April 8 – 14, 2024, and ranked as the third most popular library title on Netflix in 2023. Given its strong performance, it’s clear why Netflix would want to retain the show in some capacity.

When Does 'NCIS' Leave Netflix?

Close

The partial retention means that while Netflix will still miss out on the earliest and latest seasons, fans can continue to enjoy middle seasons on the platform. This shuffle, though inconvenient for those who enjoy revisiting the series from the very beginning, still provides a way for fans to stay connected to Gibbs and the team. However, to watch the latest seasons (18 through 21) and the earliest seasons (1 through 11), fans will need to turn to Paramount+, which holds exclusive streaming rights for these episodes.

So, prepare for the NCIS shuffle on June 30th and savor the seasons that remain on Netflix. Though it's a bittersweet transition, the adventures of Gibbs, McGee, and the rest of the team will still be accessible for many more investigations to come.

NCIS Created by Donald P. Bellisario First TV Show NCIS Latest TV Show NCIS: Hawaii Cast david mccallum , sean murray , Mark Harmon , Brian Dietzen , Pauley Perrette , Rocky Carroll

Watch on Netflix