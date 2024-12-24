The supporting character. It can be a thankless job, playing foil to the comic antics of the lead in a sitcom, the proverbial "beautiful wife married to the buffoon that gets the laughs," for example. But every once in a while, a supporting character becomes synonymous with the show they're on, and at times becomes more popular than the lead. Take Gary Burghoff's Radar O'Reilly from M*A*S*H*, a minor character that grew to become one of the series' most beloved. Long-running CBS series NCIS has one in Pauley Perrette, whose Abby Sciuto quickly became a favorite. Make that NCIS had one in Perrette, who left the show in 2018. And she isn't coming back anytime soon.

Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto Transcended 'NCIS'

Perrette's Abby Sciuto is one of the original NCIS characters, appearing alongside fan favorites Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), and Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (David McCallum) in the backdoor pilot of the series, a two-part storyline during JAG's eighth season. From the beginning, Sciuto established herself as a cornerstone of the team, providing unrivaled experience and know-how that were invaluable in solving cases, and a wellspring of positivity and endearment that bonded the team together. She isn't like the others, in their coiffed hair and suits, and that is the mismatch that made NCIS work so well, and made Sciuto the undisputed favorite, on and off-screen.

By rights, the character shouldn't work. Clad in goth clothing, sporting pigtails, and a host of tattoos, her appearance is at odds with her expertise, bolstered by several degrees in forensics, criminology, and psychology, mixed with a healthy dose of caffeine. But in Perrette's hands, it all comes together, a living, breathing disparity wrapped in a genuinely positive, friendly package. Her quirks only endeared her more to the fan base, and her prominence in the series inspired young girls to seek math and science degrees. Abby Sciuto transcended NCIS, with people instantly connecting her with the show, even if they had never watched a single episode. Networks kill for that kind of awareness, but it didn't stop Perrette from leaving the series at the end of Season 15.

Behind the Scenes Conflict Led to Pauley Perrette Leaving 'NCIS'