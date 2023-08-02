The Big Picture Special Agent Alden Parker attempts to clear his name and goes on the run with his ex-wife in the thrilling 20th season of NCIS.

The DVD release of NCIS Season 20 includes all 22 episodes, exclusive features, and behind-the-scenes footage, providing fans with over 16 hours of content.

Despite delays caused by strikes, the popular crime drama has been renewed for a 21st season, showcasing the enduring popularity and dedicated fandom of NCIS.

Relive the wild ride of NCIS Season 20 as Special Agent Alden Parker attempts to clear his name and enjoy numerous special features of the long-running thriller in the comfort of your home. NCIS: The 20th Season arrives on DVD on Tuesday, August 22 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Following the cliffhanger of the Season 19 finale, Agent Parker (Gary Cole) is on the run with his ex-wife Vivian Kolchak (Teri Polo) from the FBI and the crooked Raven, the team investigates Parker's past in an attempt to clear his name. NCIS Season 20 will be packed into a DVD release with a run time of nearly 16 hours. The release will include all 22 episodes on six discs, three cross over episodes from the NCIS universe, over an hour of exclusive features, and behind the scenes look with the cast and crew in the season review, Unforgettable: NCIS Season 20. The special features include A Killer Crossover, 20 Years at the Top, 20 Years of Visual Effects, Audio commentary by cast members, and more.

NCIS is an action packed drama that centralizes on an amusing and dynamic team that works together in high-stress situations. The investigating team covers all sorts of criminal activity ranging from murder to espionage and even terrorism. The high stakes job can often lead to internal drama, but when push comes to shove, the team has each other's back.

Image via CBS

What's Next for NCIS?

In February 2023, Collider reported that the three-time Primetime Emmy nominated series has been renewed for another season by CBS. The popular crime drama has been running for 20 years and still goes strong onto its 21st season with a huge fandom. However, the upcoming season's release has been delayed. Both actors and writers of NCIS have stopped working due to the strike organized by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. The upcoming season is yet to get an official release window as the unions fight for better pay, fair residual payments, regulations, and limitations on artificial intelligence.

NCIS stars Sean Murray, Katrina Law, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll. The franchise is created and executive produced by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill. Steven D. Binder serves as the show's showrunner. Series writers include Bellisario, McGill, Binder, David North, Christopher Waild, Gina Lucita Monreal, and more.

Enjoy the latest season of NCIS with loads of bonus content on DVD starting August 22.