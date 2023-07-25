The extremely popular military police procedural series NCIS will be returning for a 21st season. The show premiered back in 2003 (originally titled Navy NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service) and is a flagship series for CBS. Funnily enough, the term "flagship" comes from a naval custom of flying a distinguishing flag on the ship where the commanding officer was located. NCIS is the third-longest-running scripted, non-animated primetime television series in the U.S. that is currently on air. Impressively, it is also the seventh-longest-running scripted primetime series in the U.S. overall. The show has been running for so long that many people may have forgotten that it is actually a spinoff from the legal drama, JAG (Judge Advocate General) that also has a U.S. Navy theme.

NCIS centers on a group of special agents who work for the Naval Criminal Investigation Service Major Case Response Team. Their job is to investigate any criminal activity related to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. According to an interview, real NCIS agents have stated that the show is a pretty realistic portrayal of life as an NCIS special agent. They say it depicts how the organization helps Navy and Marine families. Additionally, they catch criminals who violate the U.S. Military Code of Conduct and attempt to bring justice. Up until a couple of seasons ago, the show starred Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Despite its main actor leaving, the show has been able to endure and fans are eagerly awaiting the new season.

It is incredible that even after 20 years on the air NCIS is still able to garner excitement among its fanbase. Throughout its past 20 seasons, NCIS has been nominated for and has received multiple awards, including People's Choice Awards, ASCAP Awards, ALMA Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and BMI Film & TV Awards. During the 2012-2013 season (after being on air for a decade) NCIS was the most-watched television series in America. Even after two decades and the loss of its main actor, this ship is not sinking. Read on to find out everything we know about the highly-anticipated 21st season of NCIS.

When Will Season 21 of NCIS Be Released?

Originally Season 21 was meant to air in the Fall of 2023, however that date is being pushed back. In July 2023, both actors and writers of NCIS stopped working due to the strike organized by SAG-AFTRA and the Writer’s Guild of America. Due to the strike, it is likely that Season 21 will be delayed until early 2024 or even later. These unions are fighting for better compensation, including residual payments from streaming services, and limitations on artificial intelligence. It is possible that even once filming resumes that there will not be enough time to produce everything that was planned and episodes could be cut short. According to the leaders of the strikes, they are ready to commit long-term, so don't hold your breath for too long waiting for this new season, and maybe choose another show in the genre to watch while you wait.

Where Can You Watch Season 21 of NCIS?

NCIS can be watched on CBS on Mondays at 9 pm. If you can't watch it live, new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

Is There a Trailer Available to Watch?

There is not a trailer available for the upcoming 21st season of NCIS. Once things are solved with the strike maybe we will get a glimpse of what Season 21 has in store.

Who Is in the Cast of NCIS Season 21?

In terms of who we will be seeing in Season 21, we can expect both returning and fresh faces. The show has a reputation for bringing back characters from the past, so viewers can have fun guessing who may pop up throughout the season. The main cast from Season 20 included Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas Torres, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, and Diona Reasonover as Forensic Specialist Kasie Hines. Joining them are Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight, David McCallum as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and Gary Cole as Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker. CBS has not yet released the official cast of the upcoming season, but in all likelihood, the main cast will return. It is particularly impressive that David McCallum and Sean Murray have been with the show since Season 1. Ducky even appeared in the first episode, which started the series off with a bang.

Who Is the Creative Team Behind NCIS?

With twenty years of experience, the team of NCIS certainly knows how to create an entertaining television series. Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill are the co-creators of the NCIS franchise and also serve as executive producers. There are also a slew of other executive producers that have been working on the show throughout the years. The producers of the show are David Bellisario and Avery C. Drewe and the production company is CBS Studios. Steven D. Binder serves as the showrunner of the series.

What Will NCIS Season 21 Be About?

Most likely the plot of the upcoming season will continue where Season 20 left off. This means that the special agents of NCIS will work together to investigate and solve cases related to naval crimes. Getting a glimpse into this world is intriguing for audiences as we get whisked away into the intensity of it all. Seeing how the team collaborates with each person contributing in their own way, makes for an amusing dynamic. Based on previous seasons, the newest season will be action-packed and full of drama. There were a number of cliffhangers in Season 20 in which people have been waiting in anticipation to discover what happens. However, the show is not only about thrilling the audience but also about the people who are doing this heroic work. We will gain more of an understanding of the history of some of these characters and their relationships with one another. This gives the show more depth and the characters more humanity.

How to Watch Previous Seasons of NCIS?

We aren't crazy, so we won't recommend you re-watching all the previous 20 seasons of NCIS, but if you are just discovering the show for the first time then, by all means, get started! It seems like you have quite a while before Season 21 comes out, so it could be possible to catch up. The first 15 seasons are available to stream on Netflix and all 20 seasons are available on Paramount+.

In case you aren't able to stream the series, it is also airing in syndication on the USA Network.