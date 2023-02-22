With Season 20 of NCIS still airing, CBS has announced the renewal of the show for Season 21. The announcement of NCIS' renewal comes alongside a series of renewals for other popular CBS shows.The recent renewals saw shows like NCIS: Hawai'i, CSI: Vegas, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Survivor and more coming back for new seasons.

After the series’ 20th season premiered in September 2022, NCIS tied with Gunsmoke as the third-longest running U.S. primetime drama series, coming behind Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order. Being one of the longest-running primetime shows, NCIS is recognized as a solid entertaining series with lots of committed fans and awards to its name, as well as Primetime Emmy nominations. The success of NCIS has led to spin-off shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i, both of which have also been successful with 14 seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles and two seasons of NCIS: Hawai’i. Earlier this year, CBS gave fans a three-hour special cross-over, bringing characters from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS Hawai’i together.

NCIS is a crime procedural show that follows an elite team of Naval Criminal Investigative agents as they solve extreme criminal cases involving members of the Navy, the Marine Corps, and their families. The show began in 2003 with Mark Harmon leading the elite team of agents as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a grumpy former Marine. After the 19th season, Harmon exited the show with his character’s retirement to Alaska. Harmon’s exit on the show caused some to suggest that the show should have ended on its 19th season, but with a 21st season on the way, it seems the show is still doing something right for its fan base.

Image via CBS

'NCIS' is the Latest in a String of Renewals at CBS

What's interesting is that these are not only new renewals at CBS. The network had earlier renewed some of its popular shows such as Fire Country, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, and The Equalizer, along with comedy series such as Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, Ghosts and So Help Me Todd.

NCIS was created by Donald P. Bellisario with Belisarius Productions producing in association with CBS Studios. The executive producers of the show include Bellisario, Harmon, Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Scott Williams, and David North. NCIS currently stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Dion Reasonover and Katrina Law, Davis McCallum, Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole.

The renewal of the 21st season is sure going to get fans excited about the next chapter for the elite squad. Check out the clip from the Season 20 premiere below: