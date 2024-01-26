The Big Picture NCIS Season 21 promises plenty of action and excitement that will keep audiences electrified.

Say hello to Sean Murray, or as you may know him, NCIS Senior Special Agent Timothy McGee, in a trailer for the upcoming 21st season of everyone’s favorite procedural show, NCIS. Taking to Instagram, the show’s official account wanted to give audiences a peek into what they can expect now that the production has been on the air for more than two decades - that’s longer than Olivia Rodrigo has been on this planet! Teasing what’s to come in the caption, the post promises plenty of action and excitement reading, “In a world of uncertainty, one thing remains constant - Season 21 of #NCIS is going to be electrifying”.

A voiceover of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker can be heard telling an unseen listener that “this job isn’t for everybody” as the teaser literally kicks off with the team, including Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres and Katrina Law’s Jessica Knight kicking in doors with guns held high. Parker continues his monologue with a message of trust that needs to be given to the co-workers supporting one another in these rough and dangerous endeavors as the teaser cuts to images of Diona Reasonover’s Forensic Specialist, Kasie Hines, and Rocky Carroll’s Director Leon Vance selflessly throwing themselves into the tasks at hand. Meanwhile, Brian Dietzen’s Dr. Jimmy Palmer uses his investigative skills to examine the latest victim brought into his operating room, while other pulse-pounding moments throw the team into the sheer madness of the profession they chose.

Nick Torres Sends A Message To His Work Family

After being pushed to the brink by haunting memories of the man who brought so much pain to his family, Nick Torres (Valderrama) took matters into his own hands at the end of last season by confronting Maurice Riva (Al Sapienza). While we didn’t see how that fully played out, many fans were caught off guard when Nick Torres (Valderrama) was taken into custody by the FBI in the upcoming season’s previous teaser, and put up on charges of murder. One particularly exciting thing about the latest clip is that we get to see his video message to the folks that he’s had the honor of working with over the last several years. A somber lock of eyes between Torres and Parker can be seen while his video tells the rest of the team to keep their hands off this one.

A Heartfelt Goodbye

This season will be an especially tough one for NCIS fans as they bid a premature adieu to the late David McCallum’s character Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. Proving that change comes when you least expect it and, many times, in ways that you don’t want it, this season will honor the memory of McCallum who passed away this past September.

Get suited up and jump into the action full-steam ahead when NCIS returns to CBS on February 12. Check out the teaser below and read up on everything we know about the 21st season of NCIS here.

