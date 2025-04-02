The first NCIS episode in April must definitely not be missed, as something exciting is coming for McGee (Sean Murray) and Laroche (Seamus Dever). It’s no news that the former has always been suspicious of the latter ever since he got the deputy director position he wanted, and soon, fans will see what happens when they meet outside work. Besides that, Laroche’s wife will be introduced in the episode, and you can see the characterin the new image below from TV Insider as she enjoys her husband’s company at a dinner party.

Laroche’s wife is portrayed by Brooke Lyons, the outlet has learned exclusively, and she will be guest starring in “Killer Instinct,” the next episode of NCIS Season 22, which airs on April 14 as the show is off on April 7 for the NCAA championship. Another photo shows the deputy director handing a not-so-excited McGee a glass of wine at the same dinner party. The episode will also see Margo Harshman’s return as McGee’s wife, Delilah, as well as Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) going undercover, which executive producer Steven D. Binder teased last December.

“Delilah [Margo Harshman] is going to come back. The episode’s called “Killer Instinct,” that’s the Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner episode. So we’re going to have McGee and Delilah meet LaRoche and his wife in an episode, and that’s an episode where Torres is going to have to go undercover as a hitman to try and track down a hitman.”

‘NCIS’ EP Previews Laroche and McGee’s Dinner Party