NCIS has aired its last episode of the year, “Humbug,” and, of course, viewers have loads of questions but we'll have to wait for answers when the show returns. Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the police procedural was renewed for a twenty-second season on April 9, 2024, which premiered on October 14, 2024. The season is currently in its ninth episode, which aired yesterday, December 16, and will resume on Monday, January 27, 2025, over a month away.

While awaiting the show’s return, executive producer Steven D. Binder has teased a couple of exciting developments to come, including the reappearance of several characters, some of whom may also be featured in the next season. Binder said to TV Insider:

“Delilah [Margo Harshman] is going to come back. The episode’s called “Killer Instinct,” that’s the Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner episode. So we’re going to have McGee and Delilah meet LaRoche and his wife in an episode, and that’s an episode where Torres is going to have to go undercover as a hitman to try and track down a hitman.”

The EP also hinted at “a possible Kansas City connection” in NCIS and, at the same time, mentioned the potential return of Rebecca De Mornay’s Carla Marino:

“There’s a lot of fun things. There might be a possible Kansas City connection. We’re thinking about Rebecca De Mornay coming back. With a long-running show, we think in longer terms than we might normally; if we were wondering if we were going to come back, all these things would be happening in the next five episodes, but we’re thinking a little longer. So if not this season, the next.”

There Will Be a “Kasie Episode” When ‘NCIS’ Returns

Image via CBS

As Binder shared details about who will return in the 2025 episodes of NCIS Season 22, he also previewed the plot surrounding some of the characters. Binder did this while disclosing the return of Meredith Eaton, who will have a linked storyline with Diona Reasonover’s Kasie Hines. He explained:

“There’s also Meredith Eaton returning as Carol Wilson. Kasie (Reasonover) has a game night group, and it’s her and a bunch of her forensic scientist colleagues, and they’re going to be targeted by a killer who’s got his motives. That’s going to be a Kasie episode. That’ll be fun. So we’ll meet a bunch of her friends who are really fun to see together. Just picture three, four forensic scientists together and all hilarity ensues.”

NCIS returns on Monday, January 27, 2025, on CBS. You can watch previous episodes on Paramount+.

