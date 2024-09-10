MCRT will return to more cases in NCIS Season 22 when it debuts this Fall. The season finds the team members doing their thing separately as each member pursues their interests but still solves mysteries and maintains law and order in the naval sect. CBS has released new images from the season premiere titled "Empty Nest," which show part of the team dealing with some concerning things while others are off to different endeavors.

The season finds McGee vying for the deputy director position, but there are some immediate concerns. One of the images shows McGee wearing a serious look on his face, and another finds him and the team down in the lab discussing something with Director Vance, Kasie, and a mysterious party. There is cause for concern because the episode's logline teases multiple serious situations: “NCIS searches for a missing undercover agent in the midst of an active hostage situation."

'NCIS' Season 22 Finds the Team In Different Places

Elsewhere, Torres stares at something off the screen, sporting a different look with a fully-grown beard. Showrunner Steve Binder previously told Entertainment Weekly that Torres would return to his undercover roots. This looks like one of his undercover missions where he changes as needed to fit in. Or, it might be because he's decided to grow out his beard, and since we'll rejoin the team six months after the events of Season 21, that's plenty of time for a beard to grow.

The most curious case in the team is that of Jessica. It's been six months since she took the REACT job, and she's unsure if that's where she should be. She left a team and the boyfriend she loves behind. However, she seems to have settled into her new role quite well based on an image that finds her wearing combat gear and brandishing a massive gun. Binder confirmed that even if Jessica is no longer part of MCRT, she will be part of the season. Whether it follows her in her new position or she will return to the team remains to be seen.

The images don't show what Parker is up to, but he will also deal with his issues when the show returns. An injury in Season 21 unlocked a forgotten memory about Lily, and he had no idea who she was. Binder teased the character's complicated past by saying, "We don't always remember the scars of our youth." It will be interesting to see what happened to Parker when he was young and why he blocked that memory.

NCIS returns on October 14 on CBS.

NCIS Release Date September 23, 2003 Cast Mark Harmon , sean murray , Wilmer Valderrama , david mccallum , Rocky Carroll , Brian Dietzen Seasons 22

Stream on Paramount+