NCIS returns on Monday, January 27, with an atypical case that does not appear to be related to what the team usually investigates. Matters take a personal turn when the owner of Parker's (Gary Cole) favorite bakery is blackmailed, and the team steps in to help her in NCIS Season 22, Episode 9, "Baker's Man." Viewers will finally learn where Parker gets all the pastries he's gotten the team hooked on. "We’ll finally get to see Parker buy some pastries. We’ll see where some of them come from. I’ve always been of the mind that half of them come from some expat who owns a gas station and happens to sell these mother country pastries. But this one he actually is going to buy from a legit pastry shop," showrunner Steven D. Binder previously told TV Line.

CBS released the official logline and images from the midseason premiere episode. The logline below previews two major arcs to be explored while the images take us deep into the episode as the team tries to unravel this blackmail mystery. The official episode description reads:

"After NCIS learns that the owner of Parker’s favorite bakery (guest star Melina Kanakaredes) is being blackmailed, they hatch a plan to save her from the perpetrators. Also, tensions heighten when Torres’ (Wilmer Valderrama) secret romance is discovered."

A Bakery Blackmail and a Secret Romance in 'NCIS' Season 22, Episode 9