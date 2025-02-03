The cat is out of the bag, and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) would have preferred it had never gotten inside in the first place. In NCIS Season 22, Episode 10, "Baker's Man," Jessica learned that her coworker was dating her sister. Her reaction betrayed her feelings about the relationship, but when Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) claimed it wasn't serious, she felt better, hoping they would break up soon. That doesn't appear to be the case in NCIS, Season 22, Episode 11, "For Good or Worse," when she learns the relationship is slightly more serious than Torres initially let on. CBS released a sneak peek for the February 3 episode, which shows Jessica confronting Torres about Robin and sounding a warning. Below is the official episode logline, which teases the case the team will work on.

"NCIS stages a fake wedding for two of its own in an attempt to take down the mob."

Torres Shouldn't Have Given Robin a Drawer

In the video above, Jessica and Torres are on an operation. Torres has found a way to move up in the organization and shares updates with Jessica, who should be excited about this progress. However, Torres notices that Jessica is distracted. "You gave Robin a drawer," Jessica says when Torres confronts her about her lack of interest in the case. You told me that you and Robin were casual," Jessica opens up about what's eating at her.

Despite Torres' protests, Jessica digs deeper. Torres says he hid how serious the relationship with Jessica's sister had gotten because he feared how she would react. "You gave Robin a drawer. That is a commitment," Jessica tells him, but Torres doesn't see the problem. "It was a small drawer . . . . It's not a big deal," he says. Jessica informs him that it is indeed a big deal, to Robin at least. "She has been engaged five times. She's addicted to this. That's how it always starts. You give her a little drawer, and next thing you know, you give her a key to your apartment, and then you're buying her a wedding ring," Jessica says, revealing why she's concerned.

They cut the argument short when some strange guys approach, but Jessica is not done with that conversation. If what she's saying is true, this relationship has a strong chance of going south really quickly, and Jessica will eventually be pulled into it no matter how much she wants to avoid it. Robin is her sister, and Torres is her partner; she can't avoid it. Will Torres break things up with Robin to preserve his working relationship?

Tune in to CBS on Mondays to watch new episodes of NCIS and learn how he solves this problem.