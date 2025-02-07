Have you ever wondered what Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) does when she is not making breakthroughs in the lab? NCIS Season 22, Episode 12, "Fun and Games," peels back the curtain on her free time, but the circumstances are less than ideal. When one of her friends dies from poisoning, all the attention shifts to a get-together she hosted where it is suspected that they were poisoned. The logline below previews this case and some developments in McGee's (Sean Murray) life when his book threatens to land him in trouble with the Pentagon. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode, which previews the case and leads the team to Kasie's private space.

"NCIS investigates the fatal poisoning of one of Kasie’s forensic scientists. Meanwhile, McGee is questioned by the Pentagon regarding the contents of his book."

Who Poisoned Kasie's Friends?

"Two of Kasie's friends end up dead on the same night?" Parker (Gary Cole) says when the video above begins. It's a weird occurrence to be chalked up to coincidence, and upon further investigation, they learn the cause of death was poison. Kasie is their best lead, and she reveals that she hosted a get-together at her house. It was mostly friends from her field drinking and playing fun games. She is not a suspect, but her house could have important clues to help catch the killer. Kasie is a private person, and having agents throng her house is not ideal. And maybe it's not ideal for them, too, given Jessica's (Katrina Law) reaction to something she sees there.

Meanwhile, the show circles back on McGee, whose latest book has set off some alarms at the Pentagon. He is summoned to explain some details in the book, but it is unclear which details they are. Did he admit to doing something he shouldn't have? Did he reveal information he shouldn't have? Could this have something to do with the promotion he passed for, handed to LaRoche (Seamus Deaver)? McGee has not been exactly secretive in his suspicions of the guy, and maybe the Pentagon has seen it, too. The book might be a ruse to work with him without drawing suspicion.

Tune in to CBS on Monday, February 10, to watch the episode written by Matthew Lau and Steve Binder and directed by James Whitmore Jr. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.