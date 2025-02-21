Like other communities, schools are close-knit, which can present problems, especially when something competitive comes along. In NCIS Season 22, Episode 13, "Bad Blood," the team investigates the murder of a Navy lieutenant found dead at a blood donation bank. Meanwhile, according to the official logline below, Timothy McGee's (Sean Murray) twins' school is holding its annual fundraiser. Apart from the good feeling of raising money for a good cause, the winner earns respect from the school community. McGee plans to dethrone the incumbent parent and enlists the team to enlarge his figure. CBS released a sneak peek of the February 24 episode, showing McGee trying to get the team to open their wallets by selling them some very good coffee.

"NCIS investigates the case of a Navy lieutenant found dead at a blood donation bank. Also, McGee needs help from the team to raise money for his twins’ school fundraiser."

Buy Yourself a Coffee?

The rest of the team races to Ducky's room after they receive a concerning text from McGee: "We thought you were choking!" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) says. McGee apologizes for the confusion and claims it was a typing error; he just needed them in the room. But now that they're here, would they want to support his efforts for this year's school fundraising? Contrary to previous years, he has a better product this time around. "Remember those vegan candles?" Torres recalls. Regardless, he agrees to taste the latest product and surprisingly likes it. "So, when you guys are ready to order boxes, there's the QR code. Go ahead and scan right there. . . . You could order a bag, but why do that when you could stock up?" he says. McGee could have made a great salesman.

However, McGee has another reason: "This is my one shot at beating Brendan Banks. . . . . He is the cool school dad. Drives a bougie car, brings the fancy snacks, wins the school fundraiser every year," he says. McGee shows them his competitor, and maybe it's because he might have an unlikable face or they want their guy to win, but the team members agree to buy some coffee. "This is my one shot at beating this guy and proving to my kids that they have a cool dad," McGee adds. It might also be because of the emotional plea.

Tune in to NCIS on CBS on Mondays to catch the team's professional and personal exploits. You can stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.