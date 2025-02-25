On the Monday, March 3 episode of NCIS, all eyes are on Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen). Not only does he participate in an undercover operation to nab a bank robber, but there might also be some romantic prospects for him. According to the logline below for NCIS Season 22, Episode 14, "Close to Home," Jimmy's daughter finds some money, which precipitates an investigation. Victoria teams up "with her father to help take down an infamous bank robber, like a D.B. Cooper-type person," NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider about the mission. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode previewing Jimmy's plan to catch a seasoned robber.

"When Torres receives a text from Jimmy’s daughter who has discovered a large sum of money near the naval library, the team works together to investigate."

Can Jimmy Catch a Bank Robber in 'NCIS' Season 22, Episode 14?

In the video above, Jimmy previews his plan to catch the robber. "I serve my spicy sangria, collect our suspects' cups without letting on that this entire party is an elaborate ruse to catch the most elusive bank robber of the last 15 years," he confidently tells the team. However, not everyone is as confident in the plan. A mysterious woman, Wendy Hill (Erin Hayes), catches Palmer's eye and something develops. However, it's worth noting that Jimmy is not the only one who can create elaborate ruses.

Meanwhile, the embers are still alive in Jimmy and Jessica's (Katrina Law) relationship. "There's going to be some other women Jimmy's going to meet. So now you've got Knight there. We'll see how mature she is when Jimmy's undercover, the bell of the ball, and Knight has to watch through a camera," said Binder, teasing some relationship drama between the former lovers. However, this might be the very thing that draws them back together, something Binder teased, saying:

“All the while though, I think you’re going to get a sense that maybe they’re better off together. So we need to see how they’re not better off together first before we see that they’re better off together. And that’s the fun seeing how they’re not better off.”

Is Jimmy's new romantic interest just that, or could she be the elusive robber? Will this experience inspire Jimmy and Jessica to get back together? Tune in to CBS on Monday, March 3, to watch "Close to Home" and find out.

Past episodes of NCIS are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.