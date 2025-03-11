The next episode of NCIS Season 22 features the surprising comeback of a character who is none other than Special Agent Sawyer, portrayed by Zane Holtz. Holtz was first seen in the procedural’s eighteenth season and will return in the March 24 episode titled “Moonlit.” In anticipation of the episode, TV Insider has unveiled a series of images showing the team hard at work on a case with the returning agent lending a hand while still looking as dashing as ever.

For those wondering what exactly Holtz’s character is back for, CBS has teased that in the upcoming NCIS episode, a Navy Lieutenant’s death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer, while Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law) uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family. Holtz previously appeared as Sawyer in episodes in NCIS Seasons 18, 19, and 20, while he’s also best known for playing Richie Gecko on the El Rey Network television series From Dusk till Dawn: The Series. Fans may also remember him as K.O. Kelly on The CW series Riverdale and Katy Keene.

In further NCIS news, Season 22, Episode 15 will also see Parker (Gary Cole) discover a shocking connection between his mother’s death and Lily, the young girl he’s been hallucinating since the Season 21 finale. The last time she appeared, he hallucinated she left him a note reading, “You can’t tell anyone.” Not to mention, when Parker first saw Lily, he also saw his mother, though he’s not ready to talk about her just yet. Check out the new images from “Moonlit” below!

What Else Is Coming in The Next ‘NCIS’ Episode?