Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for NCIS Season 22, Episode 15.At the heart of a long-running police procedural series like NCIS is the importance of family and how it affects us, for better or worse. While the show typically follows a formulaic case-of-the-week narrative structure throughout the season, what keeps audiences coming back is its characters. Even though beloved characters have come and gone, the main cast is always given the space to embody fleshed-out three-dimensional characters. When the lead star of the franchise, Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs departed NCIS in Season 19, fans were worried about the show's longevity. But the series has gone on for three more seasons and has already been renewed for Season 23. In addition, Harmon made his return for a prequel show, NCIS: Origins, that focuses on Gibbs' (Austin Stowell) start as a federal agent, which has also been renewed for another season.

With Gibbs no longer featured on NCIS, Gary Cole's Alden Parker took on the NCIS Supervisory Special Agent title and became a new fan-favorite character in the series. Instead of trying to fill the gap left behind by Gibbs, the NCIS creative team has constantly shown that Alden is his own person. In the Season 21 finale “Reef Madness,” when Alden gets trapped on a Navy ship and loses a large amount of blood, he starts having hallucinations of his mother, Eleanor Parker (Mackenzie Firgens), and a mysterious little girl who he calls Lily (Kensie Mills). Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) asks who Lily is after hearing Alden call her name, but he claims he doesn’t know. Since then, Lily has popped up a couple of times in Season 22, with Episode 15 “Moonlit” pushing a chilling theory forward.

Lily's Connection to the Parker Family May Not Be What You Think