Special Agent Dale Sawyer (Zane Holtz) is back on NCIS in the episode airing tonight, March 24. Money is at the forefront of the episode as Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law) uncover a murder connection to a wealthy family. The murder is also tied to Sawyer, whose return is not the best thing for Torres. Both agents are around the same stage in their careers, but Sawyer seems to be doing much better than Torres and makes a point of rubbing it in Torres' face. CBS released a sneak peek of NCIS Season 22, Episode 15, "Moonlit," which shows an interaction between the two men, and Sawyer gets into Torres's head through pure antagonizing. Meanwhile, the show revisits the Lily mystery according to the logline below.

After a Navy Lieutenant’s death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer, Torres and Knight uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family. Meanwhile, Parker discovers a shocking connection between his mother’s death and Lily.

Torres is the Perfect Nemesis in 'NCIS' Season 2, Episode 15 Sneak Peek

As shown in the video above, Torres's arrival at the office coincides with Sawyer's departure. The antagonizing begins the moment Torres parks his motorcycle. "Hey, hey, Not too close, Nicky Boy. Can't have you scratching my baby," Sawyer says, sipping his chocolate. He reveals that he's just finished his night shift and is heading home. Torres can't help but notice the majestic truck occupying the parking space next to his, and he's surprised when Sawyer reveals it is his. He wonders how Sawyer could afford it since they make the same. "What can I say? I'm obviously better with money than you. Some of us know how to get the most out of our paychecks. For example, I would not overpay for something like your scooter over there. Ciao, baby!" Sawyer says and leaves.

Torres joins Knight and McGee, who have been watching the spectacle. "Why do you let Saywer get under your skin like that?" Knight asks him when it becomes clear that Sawyer left a nasty taste in Torres' mouth. McGee weighs in and reveals that Sawyer claimed he bought the truck with his dead grandmother's money. He'd been playing Torres all along since Torees made it so easy. "You're his perfect nemesis," McGee says. "Granted that he bursts everybody's chops but with you, he has got a reliable frenemy he can torture every time he wants," Knight explains. Even Parker agrees. Sawyer's final act is that he did not pay for his drink and said Torres would pay for it, increasing Torre's bill.

Their relationship with Torres on the receiving end is not good, but will that affect his investigation? Tune in to CBS tonight, Monday, March 24, to watch "Moonlit" and find out.