Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for NCIS Season 22, Episode 16.With over 400 episodes of NCIS spread across 22 seasons, the police-procedural series has seen its fair share of main characters and guest stars. One would question how a procedural show can go on for so long without feeling repetitive. In the case of NCIS, it's due to its fleshed-out characters. The Major Crimes Response Team (MCRT) has evolved over the years with many beloved NCIS characters coming and going. With people from all walks of life joining the show, the series has presented different dynamics and shown that it doesn't matter who you are or where you come from, a family isn't always connected by blood. At its core, NCIS is more than just a team of people coming together to get justice for those in the Navy — it highlights the bonds you make with the people you spend every day working with.

The latest example of this connected family is in NCIS Season 22, Episode 16, “Ladies Night,” where Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), Robin Knight (Lilan Bowden), and Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) step back from their work lives to enjoy a simple night together as friends. Unfortunately, Jess and Kasie are still hung up on a case to actually focus on the fun plans Robin put together, and it brings up her trauma about how Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) handles their relationship. While not everyone will agree that Robin and Torres are a perfect match, it’s nice to see the ladies talk about their work/life balance because not a lot of their personal lives have been showcased this season. With the episode seemingly teasing that Torres and Robin are breaking up, it doesn’t mean that Robin should no longer pop up from time to time. If anything, her dynamic with Jess and Kasie is something NCIS is lacking.

Jess, Robin, and Kasie Crack the Case in 'NCIS' Season 22, Episode 16