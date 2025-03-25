In the next NCIS episode, airing on Monday, March 31, a ladies' night doesn't end as expected. In NCIS Season 22, Episode 16, "Ladies' Night," Jessica (Katrina Law) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) are hang out takes a bad turn when an arson case falls on the lap on the team. Meanwhile, Torres (Wilmer Valderramma) struggles to balance his work and personal life per the official logline below. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode previewing a peculiar development when Parker's (Gary Cole), Torres's, and McGee's (Sean Murray) case leads them directly to Jessica and Kasie. As the investigation heats up, firefighters are deployed to the scene. However, one firefighter might have lit a fire inside a very single Jessica.

A girls’ night out takes an unexpected turn when NCIS is called to investigate the motive of a possible arsonist. Also, Torres struggles to find work/life balance.

Ladies' Night Is Interrupted in 'NCIS' Season 22, Episode 16

The video above finds the team divided along gender lines as Torres, Parker, and McGee dive into a case when it gets a break. They breach a saloon and head for the back, guns ablaze, but are surprised to find Jessica, Kasie, and an unidentified woman. "What are you doing here?" Parker asks, and Jessica volleys the question back to him. There seems to have been a serious miscommunication. That, or both parties are keeping secrets from each other. However, the episode's highlight might be Jessica's run-in with a certain tall, handsome firefighter. Since she and Palmer broke up, Jessica has not cared much about putting herself out there, even with Palmer considering his options. This firefighter might be Jessica's attempt, but NCIS EP Steven D. Binder told TV Insider that things might not be over between Jessica and Jimmy. He discussed the show's approach to their relationship this season, saying,

"We need to see how they’re not better off together first before we see that they’re better off together. And that’s the fun seeing how they’re not better off.”

Is moving on the only way Jessica and Jimmy find their way back to each other? What will Torres do to be better adjusted in his life? Tune in to CBS on Monday, March 31, to watch "Ladies' Night" and find out. "Ladies' Night" was written by Sydney Mitchel and directed by series star Rocky Carroll.

Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ in the US, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.