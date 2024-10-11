Crime procedural season has started once again as NCIS heads into Season 22. Paramount has released a synopsis for the second episode of the season, entitled “Foreign Bodies.” As with other procedural juggernauts such as Law & Order: SVU, NCIS has survived due to the strength of its characters. While other NCIS spin-offs have fallen to cancellation, the flagship series remains strong. This is an impressive feat, considering the loss of fan-favorite characters. While SVU still has Mariska Hargitay to helm the ship, NCIS said goodbye to Mark Harmon in 2021. The series has also seen the departures of Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, and Cote de Pablo. Rocky Carroll and Sean Murray remain from the golden years in a season that gets to the heart of its characters.

“As Vance prepares to host diplomatic talks with Venezuela, the team is called in to investigate the dead body of one of his inside men, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.”

The episode was written by Marco Schnabel and directed by Lionel Coleman. Viewers can catch “Foreign Bodies” live when it airs on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ With Showtime.

What Coming in ‘NCIS’ Season 22?

Only a couple of episodes into the season, and the stakes are already rising for the NCIS agents. Leon Vance (Carroll) is at the forefront of the episode, while the surrounding characters encounter professional as well as personal problems. For a series as long-running as this, introducing new characters and romantic entanglements is paramount for keeping the story fresh. Last season, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) ended things, leaving the new season open to tension. Murray reprises his role as beloved Timothy McGee, who has been climbing the ladder to deputy director of the unit.

Alden Parker (Gary Cole) deals with the ramifications of a hallucination this season, which may be more than it seems. He encounters visions of two children on a ship, and the season will continue to explore if it was a hallucination or maybe a resurfacing memory. Vance, who has often been relegated to an authority figure, gets personal issues of his own when an old flame resurfaces. All of this and more can be expected when Season 22 premieres on October 14 on CBS and Paramount-related streaming services.

NCIS Follows the Major Case Response Team (MCRT) from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), as they get to the bottom of criminal cases connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel. Cast Sean Murray , Wilmer Valderrama Katrina Law , Brian Dietzen , david mccallum , Mark Harmon , Rocky Carroll , Gary Cole , Joe Spano Main Genre Crime Seasons 22 Creator(s) Donald P. Bellisario , Don McGill Writers Donald P. Bellisario Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Franchise(s) NCIS Where To Watch Paramount+ Release Date September 23, 2003 Showrunner Donald P. Bellisario Expand

