Halloween finds the NCIS team working when they are called to a location after a marine finds someone living in his home. In NCIS Season 22, Episode 3, "The Trouble with Hal," Hal becomes trouble when his girlfriend plans a surprise for him but does it in the wrong house, per the episode's logline below. CBS released some sneak peeks from the Halloween-themed episode that finds the team trying to untangle the house mess, and later, Jimmy shows off his costume.

"NCIS is called in to investigate when a lieutenant returns home on Halloween Eve to find a surprise party being thrown for someone else at his place."

'NCIS' Tries to Solve a House Crisis In Season 22, Episode 3

"It's my boyfriend Hal's house. I was just trynna to throw him a little surprise party when that lunatic burst in here with crazy," the party planner explains to the team. She had decorated the entire house, and all that was missing was Hal. "Because it's my house. Not Hals! I knew something was wrong when the second my door won't open. It's the first thing these squatters do: they change the key codes," the lieutenant makes his case. Before Parker and the team can proceed further, someone rings the door, and Jessica opens it. They turn out to be trick-or-treaters and leave after being given candy. The team turns to the mess before them.

Another scene finds the team working on a crime scene where there is a dead body. "Sorry to drag you out here on Halloween, Jimmy," McGee tells Jimmy, who arrives at the scene with his Halloween costume. He was chaperoning his daughter's Halloween dance. The team tries to make him understand how uncool his costume is. Jimmy was gunning for M.E., but the costume reads "me." Everyone gets it after Jimmy explains that it's Medical Examiner man costume, which no one really would have guessed.

Halloween is not the only holiday NCIS aims to celebrate. Episode 9, "Humbug," of Season 22 is Christmas-themed, and the official logline below finds the team trying to save Christmas for a Marine whose secrets are to be exposed.

"When a shocking tell-all threatens to ruin Christmas for a decorated Marine, NCIS must unwrap the truth and deliver a holiday miracle – before the book hits shelves and turns a hero’s legacy into a holiday disaster."

Did Hal lie to his girlfriend about where he lives? Is the lieutenant confused about whose house it is? Find out when "The Trouble with Al" airs tonight, Monday, October 28. Catch up on Paramount+.

