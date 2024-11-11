Torres' luck with romantic relationships is not the best. For several seasons now, NCIS has not given him a solid love interest since the ill-fated one in Season 18. However, Season 22 promises to be the one in which Torres gets a special someone, and it all begins in NCIS Season 22, Episode 5, "In From the Cold." In the November 11 episode, Torres tries to keep his bed warm and get "in from the cold" when he focuses, which results in using an unorthodox but popular method to meet someone. The official logline below teases a collaboration between agencies, while a sneak peek from the episode previews Torres' efforts.

"NCIS works with the CIA to discover what secrets are being kept by Captain Butler, an elderly former spy with dementia."

Torres Goes On a MateQuest in NCIS Season 22, Episode 5.

The sneak peek above begins with a conversation between Torres and McGee in the bullpen. Torres' line of questioning has McGee concerned that he's looking for another job. The reality is much different because when Torres invites McGee to look at the former's computer screen, he's met by a dating profile. "You're on MateQuest?" McGee blurts out, half-surprised. MateQuest was Jimmy's attempt at finding someone new after the breakup, and the platform proved important when NCIS offices were under siege. Torres decided to try his luck instead of winging for Jimmy.

But it is a disaster! Torres has had zero matches, and McGee immediately puts on his wingman hat and critiques the profile. For one, it has no bio because Torres is convinced that his mug does not need advertising. "You don't want people to think you're a bot!" McGee exposes the problem. Jessica joins them and is also interested in this quest. Torres' profile is blasted on the big screen, much to his embarrassment, as he's exposed for having professional photos with his dog on the profile. However, everyone, including Parker, is supportive. Wilmer Valderrama previously teased (via TV Insider) that Torres would get a love interest this season, saying,

". . . It is happening this season. I feel like he’s been through enough of a turmoil, and I think he’s learned a lot of hard lessons, and I think he’s ready to open up himself to something else.”

