Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and her fellow agents are on a vitally important protection mission in NCIS Season 22's upcoming sixth episode. Appropriately titled "Knight and Day" (it's frankly impressive the show hasn't had an episode with Jessica titled that by now), Episode 6 of NCIS Season 22 gives the decorated fan-favorite character protection duty after an influential defense contractor is targeted. With the contractor's loved ones seemingly in danger, Knight is ordered to protect the contractor's wife while the rest of the team tries to find out who is behind these targeted attacks.

Along with the new plot details mentioned above, Paramount has also offered a sneak peek at NCIS Season 22, Episode 6, with some brand-new images. As one might expect, Jessica Knight is front and center in the new pictures, as she'll very much be a focus of the upcoming episode as she protects the defense contractor's wife from serious harm. The latest images also showcase NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) as they try to solve the mystery behind their latest tough case.

Season 22 of NCIS has undoubtedly been explosive for the long-running procedural detective series, especially as far as Jessica Knight is concerned. Fans are still reeling from Knight's shocking break-up with Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), as their split and brief reunions have caused rampant speculation about whether the two will ever get back together. When asked if there was still a chance that Jessica and Jimmy's romance could continue, Katrina Law told Us Weekly that there is still "underlying attraction and love" between the two in the following statement:

"There’s definitely still looks between Jimmy and Knight. The attraction is still alive and, you know, these two are still kind of checking each out randomly throughout the series. It’s not gone. … People date, sometimes it works out, some people keep breaking up and getting back together, breaking up, getting back together. Or maybe they just break up and it’s always something there.... There’s definitely an underlying attraction and love between them that you will feel throughout the rest of the season."

The 'NCIS' Universe Continues to Expand With Numerous Spin-Offs