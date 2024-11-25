The Knight and Palmer breakup is official, and things are starting to change. Knight doesn't know how much she has changed until her next assignment in NCIS Season 22, Episode 6, "Knight and Day." According to the official logline below, Jessica protects the wife of a high-profile contractor, but the wife is not thrilled with being watched at all times. CBS released a sneak peek from the November 25 episode that features a verbal showdown between Jessica and Mrs Martin when the latter comes for Knight's appearance.

"Things become tense when Knight is assigned to protect his wife after the home of a high-level defense contractor is attacked."

Jessica Gets Unsolicited Advice in 'NCIS' Season 22, Episode 6.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The video above begins with Jessica and Mrs. Martin, where the former takes care of the latter after a failed kidnapping attempt. However, the wife is one of those chatty people, and in all fairness, anyone would be when they are restricted to a certain area. Mrs. Martin starts making fun of Jessica's clothes and age, hoping to wear her down, so she leaves. However, Jessica is used to these things and clarifies that she's not leaving.

Mrs Martin enters another room, and when she comes out, she's ready for tennis. "You're the target of a violent abduction attempt. We need to keep you secure," Jessica reminds her. Mrs Martin makes a case for going for her tennis match, but Jessica thinks it's a bad idea. "We both know you can't legally compel me to do anything. As my protective detail, you must go where I go," Mrs. Martin pulls one over Jessica.

Eventually, they agree that Mrs. Martin will play a tennis match and follow Jessica to the safehouse. Mrs Martin also demands Jessica change her clothes if she is to follow her around. Jessica will also be dealing with the lingering feelings between herself and Palmer. "There’s definitely still chemistry and love, and, I think, an underlying desire to want to get back together between the two of them. So I think you’re going to see that, no matter where our characters go in the future," Katrina Law told TV Insider how things are between her character and Palmer.

Why were the abductors after Mrs. Martin? Is her assessment of Knight's current life accurate, and how will Jessica adjust if so? Tune in to "Knight and Day" to learn what's happening in Jessica's life.

Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+