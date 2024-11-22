Both NCIS and NCIS: Origins didn’t air on November 18, 2024 — however, after a mini hiatus, both of them are back with first-look images and release dates for the next two episodes. It’s not yet clear why the procedural dramas decided to take a break. NCIS, however, is getting its next episode on November 25, 2024, and it’s titled “Knight and Day.” NCIS Season 22, Episode 7, which will be released after “Knight and Day” on December 2, 2024, is titled “Hardboiled.” The plot of the 7th episode, while yet not unveield, teases the following:

“Torres receives intel from a confidential informant regarding top secret naval information that’s at risk of being sold.”

The show launched its sixth spin off this year, and its safe to say that the 22nd installment of the NCIS and the OG MCRT is so far turning out to be just as intense and riveting — especially with high-stakes cases and intricate character dynamics that have been unfolding this season. The Episode 5 circled the MCRT as the team tackled a hostage situation at a hospital that turned into a murder investigation, revealing the involvement of a rogue CIA agent, Conrad (Tom Schanley). The episode brought back echoes of the team’s history with Trent Kort, a former CIA antagonist, as Conrad’s actions threatened national security. However, thanks to Parker (Gary Cole) and the team’s sharp instincts, they uncovered Conrad’s role in covering up CIA crimes through Project Laurel and stopped him before more harm could be done.

The sixth episode of the current season, which will air next, is going to follow Knight being assigned to protect his wife after the home of a high-level defense contractor is attacked. However, as soon as that is over, we’re going to likely see a showdown where the team will have no choice but to ensure that NCIS’s integrity isn’t affected at any cost as Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) pulls all the strings he can to gain info.

Nick Torres Is Also Back on The Dating Scene

Image via CBS

Adding to the team’s personal developments, Nick Torres (Valderrama) recently decided to put himself back into the dating scene with a little push from his teammate and friend, Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen). Nick originally joined MateQuest, a dating app, just to act as Jimmy’s wingman, but the situation took humorous turn for good when Torres admitted that he now has his own profile!

The episode “Hardboiled,” however, is going to get intense and will probably see Torress in a much more focused and serious demeanor. The episode is written by Andrew Bartels and directed by Jose Clemente Hernandez.

The NCIS Season 22, Episode 7, titled "Hardboiled," will air on Monday, December 2, from 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. The episode will also be available for streaming on Paramount+, live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand the following day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

