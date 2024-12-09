Your browser does not support the video tag.

NCIS teased a Parker mystery in Season 21 when he started seeing a mysterious girl named Lily. He chalked it up to the circumstances, since he had lost a lot of blood in that instance and thought it was a harmless hallucination. However, when hallucinations occur severally, there is a larger story. NCIS Season 22 has not addressed this arc thus far, but according to the logline below for Episode 8, “Out of Control” puts a spotlight on this issue that Parker might have been avoiding when Lily shows up again. CBS released a sneak peek from the episode that finds Knight confronting Parker about his adamantness to ignore whatever is going on with him.

"NCIS investigates a murder related to a car that begins driving on its own. Also, Parker is still seeing visions of Lily."

Parker Avoids Trauma in ‘NCIS’ Season 22, Episode 8.

The video above begins with Parker boarding the elevator to Autopsy when Knight sneaks in and pretends to be heading to the same place. Parker immediately realizes what this is about and they talk about something that happened previously. Knight tries to get Parker to seek help for something that might be serious, but Parker promises he’s okay.

Knight is right to be concerned since she thinks Parker might be suffering from post-traumatic stress, but he insists that he’s got a handle on things. “If that’s the case, you cannot ignore this,” Knight insists. The consequences of ignoring mental health issues are very alive in the world and the risk a law enforcement officer poses if they don’t seek help is significant.

After Parker insists that he’s fine, Knight lets it go. Parker’s behavior in this instance is understandable, since NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder told Entertainment Weekly that the Lily situation is as much of a mystery to Parker as it is to the viewer. “I wouldn't be so sure that Parker knows who she is either. We don't always remember the scars of our youth," he said.

“Out of Control” airs on CBS tonight, Monday, December 9. Tune in to learn what happened to Lily and why Parker has been avoiding confronting it his entire life. The episode also treats viewers to some Torres-McGee dynamics as they investigate a murder caused by self-driving cars. Scott Williams and Binder wrote the episode, directed by Diana Valentine.

Catch up with past episodes of NCIS on Paramount+ in the US.