The next case the team tackles concerns sensitive information that could have far-reaching consequences if it were released. NCIS Season 22, Episode 7, "Hardboiled," circles back to Torres and gives him a case that forces him to do things under the radar to protect his confidential informant. The logline below for the December 2 episode teases another one of Torres' secret operations that could very well save the country. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode in a promo video that finds him in a compromising position with his confidential informant.

"Torres receives intel from a confidential informant regarding top secret naval information that’s at risk of being sold."

The Team Investigates Stolen Information in 'NCIS' Season 22, Episode 7.

There are rules to ensure that certain boundaries are not crossed and that relationships remain within certain confines. Crossing those lines risks the goal and could land the infractor in serious trouble. In the video above, the team seems to have caught Torres by surprise when they knock on a motel door. He emerges with a surprised look and seems to shield something behind him; soon enough, the team learns it's a woman.

It is insinuated that Torres was hooking up with her, but he quickly clarifies. "She's a confidential informant," he says. It is illegal for a law enforcement officer to have a sexual relationship with a confidential informant for obvious reasons related to power imbalance and the risk it poses to an investigation due to conflict of interest. Torres is not stupid to do that, but even the best of agents misstep. Over on Chicago P.D., a different Torres is dealing with the consequences of crossing that line.

The mystery woman with Torres is Mrs. Carnahan, and she has information regarding her husband's actions. When the team dives into the case further, they learn that Mr. Carhanan stole sensitive information about a supersonic missile. The missile, Mad Falcon, was being developed by the Navy research team, but Mr. Carnahan got his hands on it and is willing to sell it to the highest bidder. Such information being sold would risk the nation's security if it landed in the hands of an enemy, not forgetting the stolen work done by hundreds if not thousands of people who will never get due credit.

Watch the episode written by Andrew Bartels and directed by Jose Clemente Hernandez on CBS on December 2 at 9 p.m. to learn how everything plays out. Catch up with past episodes of NCIS Season 22 on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+