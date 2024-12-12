The holidays arrive at CBS and in the world of NCIS as many shows in the network’s scripted lineup gesture towards Christmas in one episode or another. From Matlock and Elsbeth to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and NCIS: Origins, the holiday-themed episode takes the characters and viewers on a much-needed break from the rigors of weekly cases, however short that break is. For NCIS, Season 22, Episode 9, “Humbug,” is the holiday episode teased early in the season. Per the logline below, the December 16 episode finds the team trying to make this Christmas something not to remember for a decorated marine. CBS also released a promo video that offers a glimpse into this storyline as the team plays Santa and saves the marine from embarrassment.

“When a shocking tell-all threatens to ruin Christmas for a decorated Marine, NCIS must unwrap the truth and deliver a holiday miracle – before the book hits shelves and turns a hero’s legacy into a holiday disaster.”

The video below previews this chaotic development that might ruin the marine’s reputation beyond Christmas. The team deals with several huddles as they are accosted by reporters looking for their next stories. Meanwhile, the team’s desire to help the marine hits a snag when orders from above demand they stand down. The team takes some extraordinary steps as they move their operation from the NCIS offices and dig into the mystery to give the marine a “Christmas” miracle.

The NCIS’ Return This Winter.

The 2024/2025 TV season saw the return of the NCIS universe, with just two shows on the air in a long while following the cancelation of several spinoffs. NCIS Season 22 resumes on Mondays at 9 p.m., followed by NCIS: Origins Season 1 at 10 p.m. in the new year. However, the shows will be joined by another NCIS show, NCIS: Sydney, as the second season debuts on Friday, January 31. The trailer for the second season of NCIS: Sydney promises a lot of action-packed cases as the team’s presence in Sydney solidifies. Season 2, Episode 1, “Heart Stater,” continues the deep dive into unique Australian cases that are the hallmark of the Australia-set show.

Tune in to CBS on Monday, December 16, at 9 p.m. to watch the team's efforts to save someone’s Christmas when “Humbug” airs. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ to catch up before the new episode airs.

