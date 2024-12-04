The next murder puts the team face-to-face with an extraordinary suspect who none of their regular tactics work on. In NCIS Season 22, Episode 8, "Out of Control," Parker and his team are in for the surprise of their lives when a car connected to a murder drives itself away, and there is not much they can do to stop it. The episode's logline below teases this case and a revisit of Parker's storyline from Season 21. CBS released a promo video that shares a sneak peek into this self-driving phenomenon that leaves agents stunned.

"NCIS investigates a murder related to a car that begins driving on its own. Also, Parker is still seeing visions of Lily."

While self-driving cars are not that mainstream, they have enough users to open up another angle regarding crimes. The Response Team tackles the case of a murder where a self-driving car is part of the evidence, and even Jessica can't believe this is real. The video below teases this challenge where cars are the main suspect, and when the team gets close to figuring out one, it drives away. Since these cars can be operated remotely, McGee notices that someone has hacked into one as it drives off, and they can't keep up with it. The bad news is they can't inspect it, but the good news is there is a human element behind the cars, and it's not what the Terminator movies predicted.

'NCIS' Deals with Self-Driving Cars In Season 22 Episode 8.

The logline teases the Lily mystery from Season 21, where Parker saw a little girl in a near-death situation, but despite his best efforts, he couldn't remember who she was. Lily returns in this episode, allowing the show to develop this storyline that showrunner Steven D. Binder told Entertainment Weekly is a mystery for the Parker as much as it is for the viewer. “I wouldn't be so sure that Parker knows who she is either. We don't always remember the scars of our youth," he teased.

Tune in to CBS on Monday, December 9 at 9 p.m. to watch "Out of Control." The episode, written by Scott Williams and Binder and directed by Diana Valentine, will be live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

Stream past episodes of NCIS on Paramount+ to catch up before Monday's episode.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+