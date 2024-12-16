Christmas at NCIS is a cozy affair in Season 22 as the team gets a much-needed break from the rigours of solving Naval crimes. Yet even in this calm coziness, there is something to be done. The December 12 episode finds the team trying to save someone’s Christmas when their reputation is on the line. The logline below for NCIS Season 22, Episode 9, “Humbug,” teases this case, while a sneak peek into the episode released by CBS previews the team’s plans for their celebrations.

“When a shocking tell-all threatens to ruin Christmas for a decorated Marine, NCIS must uncover the truth and deliver a holiday miracle – before the book hits shelves and turns a hero’s legacy into a holiday disaster.”

A Cold Uneventful Christmas Might Not Remain So in ‘NCIS’ Season 22, Episode 9.

Events in the video above take place in the bullpen. Parker joins McGee who’s staring at their fake Christmas tree and has a bone to pick with it. “I was thinking about how if this was real snow, it wouldn’t melt,” he tells Parker. They join Torres and Knight, who are trying to keep themselves warm using the agency’s printer since the heat has not worked for the past three days. The team discusses their Christmas plans, as McGee reveals he plans on spending it with his children. Knight plans on spending hers with her dad playing board games. Torres has been invited by Jimmy, and Jessica warns him of the caroling Jimmy’s family is involved in during Christmas. Interestingly, Parker does not reveal his plans.

McGee receives a phone call as the video above ends. It could be one of many things, but given that showrunner Steven D. Binder told TV Insider that McGee has been suspicious of LaRoche, his attention will be divided. “. . . .McGee really becomes suspicious of LaRoche’s motives. He’s going to be assigned to the team to work with them for a little while,” teased Binder. Star Brian Dietzen previously teased a satisfying Christmas episode, saying,

“Like our Christmas episodes, it is holiday-themed, it’s wrapped up. This is one where you can watch it and go, oh, that’s kind of the NCIS Christmas tradition is that you get to watch a show that has a beginning, middle, and end, and then you’re off to your holidays after that.

Tune in to CBS on Monday, December 16, to watch “Humbug,” written by Christopher J. Wailid and directed by Lionel Coleman. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

