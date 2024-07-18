The Big Picture NCIS returns for its 22nd season on October 14, with a move to a new time slot on October 21.

Brian Dietzen confirmed the start of production for the new season, with the original cast members returning.

NCIS has expanded into a successful franchise, with spinoffs and new series set to premiere soon.

One of America’s most-love police procedural NCIS which aired since the early 2000s up till now, will be back this Fall with another mind-blowing season. While fans count down till the, TV Insider has some exciting news! The longrunning series has already begun production as revealed on social media by Brian Dietzen who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer. The new season will premiere on Monday, October 14, from 8:00 to 9:00 PM ET/PT but will move to its regular time slot of 9:00 to 10:00 PM ET/PT, afterward, beginning Monday, October 21.

On July 17, Dietzen took to Instagram with a photo of his character’s glasses which he captioned, “These are going on my face now – Hello Jimmy Palmer. Welcome back everyone!” He then added the show’s hashtag alongside the upcoming season number. With that, the actor is clearly set to return in NCIS Season 22 and joining him includes the main cast Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, and Gary Cole as Alden Parker.

Fans will recall that the last season of NCIS left off on a gripping cliffhanger! Jessica had a complicated decision to make after she was offered a new job, to become Chief REACT Training Officer, which would take her away from the team and her boyfriend, Jimmy. Too bad Jimmy found out about the job in the worst way and tried to protect himself by pushing her away and, in effect, breaking up with her. At the end of the episode, Jessica then tells Leon she is taking the job.

‘NCIS’ Is A Successful Mothership!

Image via Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS has come a long way since its launch on CBS in September 2003 as a spin-off of the O.G series JAG. The franchise continues to be a success and has expanded beyond its soon-to-be 22 seasons. Three spinoffs, namely NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: New Orleans, have already aired and ended, and there’s now the international version, NCIS: Sydney, which was renewed for a second season earlier this year.

Meanwhile, two more spinoffs: the prequel NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Tony & Ziva, will soon arrive on small screens. The latter series will feature Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their roles from the mothership as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, respectively.

NCIS was renewed for a twenty-second season on April 9, 2024, and will premiere this October. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.