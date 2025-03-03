With over 22 seasons of NCIS and Season 23 officially greenlit, the series is showing no signs of slowing down. Throughout its run, the franchise has seen its fair share of characters who have come and gone. The face of NCIS, Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, left the show in Season 19, and all hope seemed lost for his return. That was until NCIS: Origins was announced, with Austin Stowell playing a young version of the iconic character, and Harmon returning to occasionally guest-star while narrating every episode. Beloved characters like Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) also exited NCIS years prior, only for them to return in guest roles and lead the upcoming spin-off, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

As such, NCIS has proven that even though characters have left the series, there is still room for them to return. In Ziva's case, she was killed off-screen in Season 13, but the Season 16 finale revealed she faked her death. Ahead of the Season 22 finale, Collider's Ryan Cortero chatted with NCIS star Brian Dietzen about the show's production. Dietzen not only shared which episode they're currently filming, but he also teased the return of a notable character:

"We're shooting our 18th episode. We have 20 ordered on the season. So this is the pre-pre finale, and it's great. We got some good stuff going on...I just did a scene with a wonderful guest star who you're definitely going to recognize, and I can't talk about yet. But, but, teaser: it's, it's one that I think our fans are really going to love...With 22 years of catalog, you go back to a lot of people. But yeah, it's pretty cool. Definitely a fan favorite."

A Fan-Favorite 'NCIS' Character Will Return in Season 22, Episode 18